Freezing rain is in the forecast tonight as a warm front approaches the area overnight.

With the cold weather we have in place, the warm air will push over it, allowing rain to become freezing rain.

The rain arrives after 7pm for some but as late as 11pm for the coastline. Freezing rain eventually transitions to rain late tonight but not without producing significant icing.

Locations inland have a greater chance than locations along the coast for seeing at least 0.05″ of icing.

Meanwhile some areas in Worcester and Middlesex counties could see upwards of 0.1″.

Either way if you can avoid travel tonight, that would be a good idea as freezing rain is considerably more difficult to treat than sleet and snow.

By tomorrow morning, conditions should improve quickly as temperatures rise well above freezing.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather Team as this storm moves through the area.