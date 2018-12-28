Icy AM Inland, PM Rain for All

It’s not a big storm, but it doesn’t take big freezing rain amounts to create all sorts of travel headaches. With steady, light freezing rain inland, we’ve seen plenty of accidents this morning northwest of I-95, especially out through Worcester County. Untreated sidewalks, driveways and roadways are a sheet of ice as the freezing rain has glazed over the ground across the interior. Fortunately, it won’t take long this morning for temperatures to jump up above freezing and by 10am, most communities will see just plain ole rain. That rain adds up to 0.5-1.0″ by the end of the storm this evening with the highest totals near the south coast.

Below is an early morning radar pic showing where the freezing rain is (pink).

Coldest temps through 7am are inland.

This afternoon, a gusty wind continues along the coast and will even get going inland where temps jump up, well into the 40s. In fact, we’ll be near 50 for many in eastern and southeastern Mass.

The weekend turns cooler, by drier.

New Year’s Eve looks wet at night with temps near 40 around midnight. Sorry snow lovers, this 7 day forecast is not for you.

