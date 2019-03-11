Icy Early, Milder Week Ahead

Dampness on the roads, driveways and sidewalks overnight has cooled enough early this morning to ice over in spots. Despite air temps just above freezing, the ground has been frozen with last weeks deep cold, so surface temps have cooled to freezing, allowing for that black ice to form. Watch for some slick spots through 9am. After that, temps warm enough and enough sunshine gets on through, that improvements should be quick. We’ll melt more snow today as highs head up into the mid to upper 40s. The wind is gusty too, at times pushing 30mph.

Tomorrow is a bit cooler, near 40, but we’ll have some more sun. Watch for some icy spots in the driveway again.

The pattern later this week is for milder air to win on out. We’ll near 60 Friday, but Friday also has the best chance for showers working in. St. Patrick’s Day weekend looks solid. Near 50 Saturday and in the low 40s Sunday. Both days are dry. We’ll get a lot of snow melting done over the next 7 days, that’s for sure.

Longer range, early to mid next week does turn cooler. If there would be any more opportunity for flakes to fly, it would be sometime next week. That’s a big if too… the right ingredients would have to line up right for that too happen and that’s certainly no guarantee. If it stays dry, it’s a pattern that favors 40s by day, teens and 20s at night, so it won’t be nearly as cold as last weeks cold snap.

Have a good day.

