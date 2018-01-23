Icy, Foggy, Then Soaking Rain & Windy

Yeah, we’ve got a lot thrown at us this Tuesday morning, with a large number of icy spots on the roads & dense fog to make the morning commute even more challenging. Freezing rain/freezing drizzle remain a huge concern through the morning commute. So just assume roads are slick as you head out the door this morning! It’ll be nearly impossible to identify in cars in front of you are struggling with icy conditions because we’re also contending with SIGNIFICANTLY reduced visibility with fog this morning.

Much of the Bay State is under a Dense Fog Advisory through the mid-morning hours, but even where we don’t have this advisory in effect, we do have significantly reduced visibility.

While this morning’s icing is light, it is still dangerous and difficult to spot on the roads. As visibility and slick spots improve mid-morning, we hand off the baton to heavy rain (downpours possible) and strong winds. We’ll manage a few rounds of heavy rain one mid-late morning and a second round mid afternoon through the early part of the evening commute.

~Wren …and now I pass the baton to Bri!

Bri Egger’s Blog addresses in more detail today’s weather concerns:

Today is another damp day – but what a change in the temps!! By afternoon, we’re in the mid to even upper 50s!!! However, it’s not a pleasant “mild winter’s day,” as we’ll also have downpours and thunderstorms moving through, especially in the afternoon. All said and done, we’re looking for a widespread inch of rain. Most areas should be able to deal with this amount of precip – but there are still many areas that continue to deal with ice jams, which does lead to the concern for flooding. A Flood Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for today, mainly focused on the Millers River near Athol.

The umbrella may be hard to control today as it’s a wind-driven rain. Wind will be out of the south, around 15-25mph sustained winds and gusts between 40-50 for SE Mass, Cape Ann, Cape Cod and the islands. Wind this strong may cause damage as well as power outages. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11am to 7pm:

After this eventfully wet and windy day, the forecast quiets down and cools down. The rest of the week looks sunny – but with some chilly temps, especially Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be on the upswing again next weekend – with another chance of rain. Yes, I said it: “rain.” I know there have been many of you asking on social media, “is winter over?” NO WAY – we can’t count winter out this soon!! We’re really just over half-way through. In fact, looking at the long range, it appears that winter will be back in full force by the middle of February. Don’t put those snow blowers and shovels away just yet. As always, we’ll keep you posted every step of the way. – Breezy