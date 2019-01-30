Icy Roads To Squalls To Icy Cold

While the snow and rain has exited stage east this morning, temperatures have crashed back below freezing across eastern Mass, allowing for coatings of snow, slush and dampness to ice over. Watch out for black ice across eastern Mass this morning. Meantime, across the interior, near and northwest of 495, it didn’t get above freezing last night, and many towns have 2-4″ of snow to clean up.

We’ll catch our dry breaks and sunshine mid morning, through mid afternoon. From 4 to 7pm today, we’ll watch a snow squall line march from west to east across the state. In these heaviest squalls, expect an intense burst of snow, greatly reducing visibility, pushing out gusty winds and dropping a fast coating-1″ of snow. That’ll likely have an impact for the evening commute as icy/snow covered roads and limited visibility become an issue. While they don’t last long, they can be intense.

Behind the snow squalls, it’s all about the arctic air that’ll pour in, dropping air temps to near 0 early tomorrow and wind chills pushing -15 to -25.

Fortunately, the bitter air is short-lived as we recover into the 20s Friday, 30s Saturday and 40s on Sunday.

Careful on the roads today.

