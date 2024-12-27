Be careful on the roads overnight into early Saturday morning as some spotty freezing rain and spotty freezing drizzle is a possibility.

The primary time for the ice threat will be between 3 and 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough to support that freezing rain and drizzle, making any roads that go untreated very slick.

If you can hold off until the late morning to travel, then do so. Overnight lows will get down to the 20s with wake-up temperatures in the low 30s. By late morning, we’ll be in the mid to upper 30s. Highs late in the day will reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will stick around, and the rest of the day we have chances for more isolated plain rain showers.

Saturday night, temperatures will continue to hover in the upper 30s and low 40s and we may continue to see an isolated shower.

Sunday, more rain is ahead. Thankfully, with warmer temperatures, we don’t have a risk for freezing rain. Chances are isolated early in the morning, peak from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then dwindle to just isolated the rest of the day. Temperatures will be widely variable. From the 50s in southeastern Massachusetts to the 30s and 40s elsewhere.

Temperatures will continue to warm Sunday night into Monday afternoon reaching the low to mid 50s for most. Monday, the rain continues and it’ll be windy too.

For Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, we’re looking dry and partly sunny during the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.

Past midnight into New Year’s Day morning, chances for rain increase. New Year’s Day will bring showers with highs in the mid to upper 40s again. Thursday will be partly sunny and in the low 40s with a chilly breeze.

However, starting Friday, it’s back to regularly scheduled programming with highs back into the mid 30s.