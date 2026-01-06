While we’ll be quiet for the rest of the daylight hours today, we are tracking some wintry weather this evening into Wednesday morning that will lead to some icy spots on the roads. Take it slow!

The precipitation may briefly start as snow or sleet north of the Mass Pike, but most of what we’ll see overnight will be freezing rain and rain.

The shower chances first start after about 7/8 p.m.

The freezing rain and rain showers will be spotty overnight, but the worst of the ice accumulation will occur in the hills.

Still, everyone outside of southeastern Massachusetts has to be extra vigilant on the roads overnight and into the Wednesday morning commute.

There will be a lull in the shower activity at times in the morning but chances continue into the late morning. Even into the afternoon, a wind shift may lead to some isolated rain/snow showers along the coast. Temperatures Wednesday will stay in the 30s all day.

Thursday will be the best day we’ve got over the next week! Lows will start in the upper 20s with highs in the mid 40s. Skies are looking partly to mostly sunny.

Friday we’ll start in the upper 20s again but we get even warmer in the upper 40s in the afternoon. We are tracking some chances for rain showers in the afternoon and evening, though. More rain chances roll in Saturday during another warmer day in the mid 40s. At least they’ll be out of there by the time the Pats game begins on Sunday. We cool back to the 30s on Monday. Stay tuned!