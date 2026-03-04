Snow to ice to rain yesterday afternoon, and last evening, has left an icy mess on many driveways and sidewalks this morning. With temps below freezing, and moisture on the ground, secondary roads that are untreated are likely slick as well.



The precipitation early this morning is now well offshore, and in it’s wake, breaks of sunshine will warm us up into the 40s and 50s, coolest at the coast. That’ll thaw us out quite nicely.

With the ground cold/frozen solid, once the sunsets, it won’t take long for black ice to form on the sidewalks and driveways again tonight. Overnight lows will dip back into the teens and 20s.



The rebound tomorrow is more muted, near 40. Clouds increase with a little bit of patchy showers/icy mix develops late-day. Rain and freezing rain settle in tomorrow night into Friday morning with the slickest travel near and northwest of 495.

Improvements show up over the weekend as Saturday and Sunday look milder, especially by Sunday.



Clocks go forward 1 hour Sunday, weather goes forward 1 to 2 months early next week as 60s are in sight.