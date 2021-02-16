Icy Start Today, Plowable Snow Ahead

Slick stuff out there last night and early this morning as freezing rain managed to glaze over most driveways, sidewalks and roads in ice. With that said, temps have warmed up a bit overnight and treated main roads are doing well (as in wet and not iced over) this morning, especially inside 495. Below is a snapshot of 5am temps. Even where temps have snuck just above freezing, watch the first step out the door as it’ll take a little while for the ice in the driveway and on your front steps to thaw out. Outside 495, temps linger near freezing through the mid morning hours as any untreated surface will stay slick into midday before seeing improvements this afternoon.

Temps today stay in the 34-40 range along and north of the Pike today and spike into the 50s across Southeast Mass.

Cold air comes pouring in tonight and tomorrow and that’ll help the set the stage for more winter weather late Thursday into Friday morning. A plowable snow is likely as probabilities of at least 3″ of snow is quite high. How much mixing if we mix with ice/rain will dictate how much snow falls, but the bottom line, another round of winter weather will be heading in. Fortunately, the weekend looks dry, albeit, on the cold side.