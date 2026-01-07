With a frozen ground, recent cold air in place, and freezing rain ongoing away from the coast this morning, many driveways and sidewalks and untreated secondary roads near/northwest of I-95, are very icy this morning. Even if your temps is just above freezing, watch that first step out the door, icy spots on the steps, driveways and sidewalks are still likely.

With ongoing showers of rain and freezing rain ongoing through midday, untreated surfaces remain slick through the morning commute. A winter weather advisory is in place for many along/near the Boston to Providence corridor, points north and west.



We will dry out this afternoon and as temps slowly rise into the mid 30s, the evening commute will be much better than this mornings commute.



Tomorrow will be the pick of the week with highs in the 40s and some sun returning.

More showers are arrive late Friday into Friday night, then another wave of wet weather moves in Saturday afternoon, through Saturday night. The wet weather should taper off Sunday morning, yielding a dry game in Foxboro as the Pats face the Chargers.