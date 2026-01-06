A fresh coat of snow on the ground starts the day for many with temps below freezing for most off the Cape and the Islands. Untreated surfaces early will be slick. Overall though, much of today during the daylight hours remain dry with temps recovering into the lower to middle 30s.



As temps slip back below freezing, a light icy mix kicks in this evening with snow/sleet briefly mixing in with the freezing rain well northwest. For most of this evening, light freezing rain is the issue for many near and northwest of I-95.

A winter weather advisory is up starting at 7pm and lingers into tomorrow morning.

While we flip to plain rain showers near the coast, across the interior the freezing rain lasts the longest overnight. On the map below, the darker blue represents where you have the best shot of a 0.10″+ of ice accreting. The light blue will be just a glaze, but still slick.

The weather improves late tomorrow morning, into the afternoon with temps near 40.

Thursday looks to be the pick of the week. 40s with some sun and light winds.

More showers are possible late Friday into Friday night, then another wave of wet weather moves in Saturday afternoon, through Saturday night. The wet weather should taper off Sunday morning, yielding a dry game in Foxboro as the Pats face the Chargers.