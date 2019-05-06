Improvements Ahead

While sunshine has been hard to come by, we do have some brighter weather in the forecast at times this week. Not to say everyday is perfect, but at least it’s a more back and forth pattern vs. the dreary, consistent weather we’ve been stuck in.

Despite the cloudy start to the day today, some sunshine will break out this afternoon with highs heading for 60+ inland, but holding in the 50s along the coast with a east to northeast wind. Clouds will hang toughest across coast Southeast Mass, especially the Cape and Islands, where it may take until mid to late afternoon to catch some rays.

Tomorrow, the milder air is more widespread across the area with temperatures running 70+ for many. We’ll catch partly sunny skies for a while as well, but heads up mid to late afternoon, as a few showers and storms are possible in the 3-8pm time frame. Earliest northwest, latest south of Boston.

Wednesday looks quiet with temps in 50s at the coast and 60s inland. More sunshine returns too.

We’ll track more periodic rain and lots of clouds Thursday afternoon into Friday as cool onshore winds redevelop. If a front pushes far enough to our south, it’s possible to keep most of Mother’s Day weekend dry and in the 60s.

https://twitter.com/