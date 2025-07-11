In the wake of yesterday’s flooding rain, we have much quieter weather settling in heading into the weekend.



Today, low clouds and patchy fog start the day with mid to late morning sun breaking out, allowing temps to jump up into the 70s and 80s. With winds onshore, it’ll be coolest at the coast. While much of the time is rain-free, a few pop-up showers/storms will fire up across the interior. They are isolated and generally not too long lasting. That means downpours tend to be brief and not the firehouse of moisture for 2-3hrs that we had to deal with yesterday morning south of Boston.

The weekend forecast pretty much plays out similar. Each day starts with some low clouds and patchy fog, yielding to partly sunny skies. Any spot shower/storm favors the interior, where even there, much of the weekend turns out dry. Highs run in the mid 70s at the coast to mid 80s inland on Saturday and on Sunday.



Monday, we’ll track some afternoon/evening storms.

Mid to late week next week, the heat builds back in with highs near 90 Tuesday – Friday. Higher humidity returns too.