Another unsettled day is nearing an end. We’ve been under the influence of the same Low Pressure for just about a week!

I mentioned this in my blog this past Monday about how Low and High Pressure systems can move slow this time of year and that’s exactly what happened this week! Thankfully, that Low Pressure begins to drift away from us over the weekend…

Weather map for tomorrow does indeed show the weak storm farther away but it will still produce a few isolated showers (even a thunderstorm) tomorrow afternoon…

The locations that are most likely to be affected by the brief shower or storm tomorrow afternoon are along the I-95 corridor…

That map does not imply everyone in the deep green shading sees rain for 3 continuous hours but rather just the area that is most likely to see a brief shower or t-storm. Temps tomorrow will be closer to our normal high temps for this time of year….around 70. Saturday, for the most part, is a decent weekend day but Sunday will be the better of the two days for any & all outdoor activities!

Warmer temps! Something we haven’t seen much of so far in June 2023.

That’s not going to get it done, June. Thankfully, next week will see a return to more normal June temps…

Even tho temps are warmer, the pattern is not one to produce extended dry weather so plan on rain returning to the region late Monday evening and lasting through Tuesday afternoon.

Regardless, the weekend is here….enjoy!

Ciao for now,

JR