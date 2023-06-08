While smoke wasn’t an issue for us today in New England, it was once again an issue for cities up and down the East Coast. Very unhealthy to hazardous air was reported this morning from New York, to Philly, and Washington DC. Now, at 4pm, we’re already seeing the improvements as the maroon and purple shadings are gone with only the reds left on the map. It’s still unhealthy air, but it’s already better than it was and we’ll continue to see improvements in the next couple of days.

The screenshots below are forecast air quality. For much of this week we were using model smoke to show the smoke plumes, this is just a different way to look at the impacts. Notice the reduced air quality never comes back to New England and continues to improve up and down the entire 95 Corridor through Friday and Saturday.

We have another unsettled day in the forecast tomorrow, probably the most widespread rain chances we’ve had this week as scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon. A wrap around shower is possible on Saturday but in general we’ll dry out just in time for the weekend, warm things up, and bring back some sunshine as well!

After a chilly week, those 80s will be a welcomed sight! Aside from the first 2 days of the month being close to 90°, the first week and a half of June has been dominated by chilly air.