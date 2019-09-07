Improving Weather as Dorian Pulls Away from Southern New England

As of the 11AM update from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian has already made it’s closest pass by southern New England. The Tropical Storm Warnings have been dropped for the Cape and the Islands, however a Gale Warning remains in effect for the coastal waters through mid-afternoon. A High Surf Advisory also remains in effect through 6PM for southern coastal MA due to 3′ to 15′ waves that will batter the coastline and make for rough surf. For the Cape and Nantucket, the High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6AM Sunday due to larger waves (between 17′ to 19′ waves).

Dorian remains at a Category 1 strength as it steers faster towards Nova Scotia. The storm is expected to make landfall as a Cat. 1 later today near Halifax, Nova Scotia.

As for earlier this morning, Dorian produced some strong wind gusts, that did cause some minor tree damage, along with some power outages.

The gusts will continue to subside through the day, with a wind shift to out of the NW as the hurricane continues to pull away from New England.

The Cape and Islands also got a good dose of rain, with a quite a few spots getting over 2″. Areas farther northwest got about a quarter of an inch.

Through the rest of today, expected improving conditions, with some sunshine through the clouds by mid-afternoon. Highs will still be on the unseasonably cool side, in the mid to upper 60s.

If you’re heading to Fenway for the game this afternoon, expect breezy conditions, but otherwise dry. Cool and crisp for Sunday and Monday evening’s games.

Speaking of sports, Sunday night’s game at Gillette will feature picture perfect weather – from tailgating to the last play.

So if I had to choose which day is the “pick of the weekend”, it’s definitely Sunday. We’re tracking sunshine from start to finish, calmer conditions than the day today AND highs into the mid 70s. Enjoy your seasonable Sunday!

The work week starts off nice and dry with highs into the low 70s, before some unsettled weather returns by Wednesday.