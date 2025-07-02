We’re waking up to a mild and muggy start with light scattered showers. Today is going to be warm again with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a touch of humidity. There are a lot of clouds out this morning with some light showers in the mix. Showers may linger through midday/early afternoon for the Cape and Islands. While I can’t rule out an isolated shower south of the Mass Pike this afternoon, the trend is more sunshine through the evening.

Overnight, temperatures stay mild in the upper 60s near 70. Tomorrow morning starts off with mostly sunshine. Temperatures heat up into the upper 80s/low 90s. There will still be a bit of humidity. The warmth and humidity will promote instability ahead of a cold front. Storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. A couple storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind and hail are threats.

Luckily, that front will get rid of the humidity just in time for our 4th of July plans! Friday is dry and feels comfortable. Temperatures are seasonably warm.

The heat returns by the end of the weekend into next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black