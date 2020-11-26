Improving Weather

Well, it was a rather soggy Thanksgiving with many of us seeing steady to occasionally heavy rain for much of the day. Rainfall amounts varied quite a bit. Central Massachusetts was the winner with many towns near or over an inch. With an inch near Plymouth as well. Most inside of 495 saw between 1/4 and 1/2″ of rain.

Despite being gloomy, at least it wasn’t a cold rain… well, for most of us. South of Route 2, temperatures climbed to near 60! More than 10 degrees above average. Along and north of Route 2 was a different story. Cold air got stuck in place which did give us a cold rain with temperatures in the 40s, especially across southern New Hampshire.

I think tomorrow, those of us that were cold the last few days will finally be able to catch up and will see temperatures in the 50s. If you’re a post-Thanksgiving holiday decorator, take advantage of the rest of the holiday weekend. Friday will still feature a fair amount cloud cover but at least we’ll stay dry. As we gradually work in more sunshine day by day this weekend, temperatures will step down just a hair each day. For November, full sunshine with highs near 50 is still really nice!

I say make the most of it, because we know it won’t last forever. In fact, it’ll be gone Monday. Monday will start dry with another good soaking rain moving in Monday afternoon/evening and lasting into early Tuesday. But here’s the good news. Yesterday, it looked like it might rain for 3 straight days. NOW, it looks like we might hit the “dry slot” of the storm and we’ll stay dry for much of Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Despite being dry, it’ll still bring in cold air with highs falling to the 40s.