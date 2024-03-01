Meteorological ended (December-February) yesterday as the 7th warmest on record in Boston. With the lack of cold, we’ve also had the lack of snow, with just under 10″ so far this season in the city. February turned out to be the 2nd driest on record too, after a deluge of rain in December and January.

While early March can be stormy, today will not be. In fact March coming in more like a lamb than a lion as we start off with mainly clear skies and hold onto mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Highs do bump up into the low to mid 40s with winds gusting 10-20mph, a lot lower than yesterday.

The pattern is milder over the weekend, near 50, but more clouds advance in. Light rain breaks out Saturday afternoon. Steadier rain that slides through Saturday night will move offshore Sunday, but with low level moisture and an onshore flow in place, patchy drizzle or a few light showers may linger. With that said, it won’t be a washout though as temps run near 50 again.