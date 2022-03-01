March, in like a lion, out like a lamb? Well, not quite this month as seasonable and fairly benign weather will be with us over the next several days. Of course, in March, anything and everything can happen, so I’m sure we’ll have our weather whiplashes ahead. We do gain 1 hour and 26 minutes of daylight this month and the highs average 42 to start to start the month and 50 to end it. Extremes can be quite pronounced in March too. A perfect example of that is the 89 degree weather we had on March 31st, 1998 which was just one year to the date of the start of the infamous April’s Fool’s blizzard that begin the night of March 31st in 1997.

Although we start cold this morning, temps do rebound to near 40 this afternoon. The trade off is more clouds though. Those clouds will eventually produce some light rain and snow showers this evening, with the best chance for snow showers across the higher terrain of the interior.

Those showers are long gone by tomorrow as a mix of sun and clouds takes us back into the lower 40s for highs. Another round of snow showers moves through tomorrow night, but will be out by Thursday morning too.

After some chillier air Thursday and Friday, the weekend temps moderate back toward seasonable levels. Saturday is mainly dry with just a few rain/snow showers by evening. Sunday does look unsettled, with rain showers.

