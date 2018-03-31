In Like A Lion, Out Like A Lamb

Happy Saturday!

First, it certainly was exciting for me to break into the Boston airwaves this morning here at 7News and I look forward to bringing more live forecasts going forward. A quick little FYI about myself…I was born in East Boston, moved to Saugus as a young boy (lived there much of my life), received my degree in Atmospheric Science from UMass Lowell, and have been working for 7News as a Weather Producer since September 2015…now to the blog.

March certainly started off stormy with 4 Nor’easters (In like a Lion) and left many of us crying “Uncle” by about the third week. The good news is we finish the month off on a mild note (Out like a Lamb) with lots of sunshine and temps reaching the low to mid 50’s…coastline may have to deal with an onshore breeze which will knock temps back a bit this afternoon.

Cool tonight with clouds on the increase…lows upper 30’s to low 40’s with a few showers & sprinkles developing late and continuing into the early AM as a cold front sweeps through the region. We’ll remain mild Easter Sunday with clouds on the decrease during the mid to late morning… sunshine breaks out in the afternoon with temps reaching the lower 50’s along with a gusty West wind making it feel a tad cooler.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect during your Easter Sunday Holiday…

Enjoy your weekend!

~David

