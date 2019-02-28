In Like a Lion

We welcome March tomorrow and it will be entering like a lion. We had our first round of snow last night, with two more on the way. One Saturday and the next Sunday night into Monday morning. The storm last night officially added 3.4″ to our Boston total for the season. That means our February total was actually above average! We picked up 11.6″ for the month, topping the average of 10.9″ by a mind-blowing…. 0.7″. As we head into March, anything is game. We average about 8″ for the month, but as you see here in just the past five years we’ve seen everything from 2 inches to 2 feet.

So what about these two storms to kick off the month? The first arrives overnight Friday into Saturday and snows for most of Saturday morning (lingering a bit longer on the Cape). This, like last night’s storm, will be all snow with no messy mix scenario. Snow accumulations will be fairly similar — most ending up with 2-6″, lighter amounts further to the north (snow map below).

Sunday on the other hand, is a different story. Sunday daylight hours are dry but around dinner time and overnight into Monday morning, we’ll see the impacts of this thing. It starts as snow and eventually changes over to a messy mix. It’s a potent storm though, and some of us could see our biggest snow of the season. Stay tuned….