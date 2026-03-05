Ah yes, the time of year where one day the temps can reach the 50s with abundant sunshine and the next we track a messy mix of snow, sleet and rain. Welcome to New England in March.

Doh! The weather map on Thursday will feature a front draped across the region which will be the dividing line between today’s mild air and wintertime cold.

Most of Thursday features clouds from this front along with dry conditions but by early evening some sprinkles and sleet pellets are likely

Unfortunately as the evening progresses, we’ll see a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and rain continue and that will lead to icy conditions on the roads overnight Thursday night and into Friday morning. There actually could be enough of an icy buildup of ice on some of the trees and powerlines for isolated tree limb damage along with power disruption in the Worcester Hills (but this is no way like the major ice storm of 2008):



Adding insult to injury will be the flip from the icy mix to snow along the MA/NH border late Thursday night into Friday morning. This snow will be the first to greet you early Friday morning, especially north of the MA Pike:

The timing is the worst part here as a coating-2″ on a Saturday morning is adorbs compared to a Friday morning. Ugh. Thankfully, the weekend is warming up, especially Sunday!

We’ll have complete details on the overnight messy mix on the Big 7 all day Thursday and Thursday night.

~JR