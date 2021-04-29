Incoming Rain

Cloudy and cool weather prevails this Thursday as shower chances increase throughout the day. With that said, the most widespread rain will be along and north of the Pike this afternoon as embedded downpours move in, especially across northern Mass and Southern New Hampshire. Temps today run in the 50s, although a few interior Southeast Mass towns and southern Worcester County locations will hit the low 60s. Rain is more widespread this evening and overnight tonight.

Showers clear out early tomorrow morning and the bulk of Friday is dry. There will still be some instability thanks to cold air aloft, and a few isolated showers pop-up, but 90-95% of the daylight hours end up dry. Windy too with gusts 30-40mph. The weekend looks decent too, milder on Sunday.