It was a sun-filled Saturday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Thankfully, with that late February sun angle, we were able melt away some of Friday’s snow.

Tonight, temperatures take a dip back into the upper teens to mid 20s across the region under mainly clear skies.

We start off sunny for your Sunday and then we’ll have increasing clouds in the afternoon moving in from the northwest ahead of a cold front.

That cold front dives southward into southern New England bringing a threat for a few snow showers later tomorrow evening into tomorrow night (between 6pm and 10pm).

Once the cold front clears the region, so does the threat for the snow showers. We’re looking at little or no accumulation with these quick moving snow showers.

However, much colder air is ushered in behind the cold front making for a cold start to the week. Lows Monday morning will be in the single digits to low teens while highs will only be in the 20s. Plus, wind chills will likely be in the teens for much of the day.

We have temperature swings in that 7-day forecast, but overall mainly quiet weather pattern aside from a passing flurry Tuesday night and Thursday night.