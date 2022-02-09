The sunshine returned today along with above normal high temperatures into the low 40s. The temperatures warm-up even more for tomorrow.

However, overnight, temperatures take a dip below the freezing mark, so similar to early this morning, a few slick spots are possible for your morning commute as any snow/ice that melted today refreezes overnight.

For your Thursday, we have a weak cold front that swings across the region later in the afternoon.

This front brings a chance for a passing shower mid-late afternoon. Otherwise, we start off with some clouds that give way to partly cloudy skies. Highs reach around 50°, and this is not the first time we’ve reached 50 this year. If you remember, it was a mild 52° on New Year’s Day, followed by 51° on January 5th.

Behind this front, it will not be quite as warm Friday with highs into the low to mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is the warmest out of the 7-day forecast with highs stretching into the mid-50s as a warm front lifts in.

However, don’t get used to the warmth as this is quickly followed by a cold front that brings those highs back into the upper 20s Sunday.

There’s also a system offshore that could throw some light snow showers our way Sunday. If you’re trying to get your car washed within the next several days, Friday and Saturday look to be your best options.

It’s cold for Valentine’s Day with highs into the low 20s. A few lingering flakes are possible Monday, then it’s dry both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will still be cold Tuesday before we jump above the freezing mark by the middle of the week.