It was a bright and cool start to our Easter Sunday, but we’ll see increasing clouds through the afternoon and with that a few spotty showers develop. With much colder air aloft, we could even see some graupel or soft hail with some of these sprinkles that pass through.

The time frame for these showers look to be from 12pm to 3pm.

Today it will be a bit cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will be breezy, so it will feel like it’s in the 40s for much of the day.

Tonight, we’ll have a clearing of the skies as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s overnight.

By tomorrow morning, for the Boston Marathon, temperatures will be in the 40s at the starting line in Hopkinton, but will rise in the low 50s by the finish line. We’ll see winds shift to out of the SE by the afternoon, which spells out cooler temperatures at the coast line, farther inland highs will be in the mid 50s.

Clouds build in Monday evening ahead of our next system. That system will bring rain to the region Tuesday morning with a few pockets of downpours for our area, some snow mixing in for the higher elevations into western MA and parts of northern New England.

The rain lifts out by Tuesday afternoon and we’ll have a quiet weather pattern through the end of the week and a gradual warm up through Friday as 60s return Thursday and Friday.