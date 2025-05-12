After a beautiful day today, we’ll have another nice day tomorrow. It won’t be quite as nice as today as clouds increase through the day and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler — especially on the coast. High pressure is still in control of our weather tomorrow, but as it changes location, it will change our wind. The wind will be less than today, but it’ll come straight in off the ocean, where water temperatures are in the 40s.

Wednesday will be cooler on the coast again, but it’s more of your typical sea breeze versus the straight push of east wind. So it’ll still be cooler coast but the cooler air won’t stretch as far inland. There is a low chance of a late afternoon or evening shower, and that’s the beginning of our increasing rain chances for the rest of the week. The shower chance before sunset Wednesday is only 20%. And while we see the rain chances go up, there is no day that is a washout or an all day rain.

Thursday will feature a lot of clouds and a few on and off showers. Friday is a warm and humid day and that summer like feel will lead to a few pop up showers or storms in the afternoon and evening.

And get ready for a little summer preview this week. Temperatures don’t get overly warm this week (mild, yes, 70s), but the humidity will be returning! In mid summer we probably won’t talk much about dew points in the 50s and 60s, or if we did we’d say the humidity wasn’t too bad. But with it being our first bout of humidity, you might notice a bit of stickiness to the air especially by Friday.