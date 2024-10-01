We kicked off October with a day that certainly looked and felt like October. We had clouds, temperatures in the 60s (typical for early and mid October) and a pretty good breeze on top of it. We’ll repeat it tomorrow with again a lot of clouds, the chance of a sprinkle or two, but there will be less wind tomorrow.

Sunshine will make a comeback for the end of the week and with the added sunshine comes an increase in our temperatures. We’ll finish the week with highs returning to the 70s.

Rain chances will go up over the next several days with multiple systems sliding through the area. Each one increase rain chances just a bit higher than the last one. Tomorrow’s front is dying out so really produces nothing more than a few sprinkles at best. We’ll kick off the weekend with a few showers, but the day isn’t a washout. It’ll still end up being partly cloudy even, but there’s the risk of an isolated passing shower. Then Monday the next one slides through and that looks to give us the highest potential of showers moving forward.