Mother Nature clearly had a case of the Mondays yesterday with the clouds and showers we had. We needed the rain so we can’t complain. Actually, we need more rain than what we had. Most areas picked up less than a tenth of an inch and we’re running almost two inches behind in rainfall just for the month of April. Outside of a widely isolated shower today (that won’t provide any significant rain), the rest of the work week will be dry.

Our current storm system is a stretched out one. The cold front is that line of clouds and showers stretching from Halifax and south into the Atlantic Ocean but the center of the storm is way back near Toronto and the Great Lakes. The center of the storm will lift off to our northwest but as it passes will bring some clouds and the chance of a widely isolated shower. It will also pick up the wind quite a bit later this morning and afternoon.

The shower chance is small, like 10-20% but it’s not zero. I think the chance of one of those isolated showers drifting through is most likely outside of 495 (green shaded area) but that doesn’t mean it’s going to rain all day there and it may not rain at all. It’s also not out of the question that a rogue shower drifts through Metro West or the North Shore, it’s just more likely the farther north and west you are in the area. As the center of the storm passes by it will add some cloud cover to the mix as well. So the sun we have this morning will fade away a bit this afternoon — but it’s nowhere close a repeat of yesterday.

For more of us the impact today will be more about the wind than the shower chance. A southwest wind that isn’t terrible this morning will pick up to 10-20 mph later this morning and afternoon. Gusts could gust to 25 mph at times, but with that wind and some sun today, temperatures will climb back to near 60° this afternoon.

As mentioned above, we are technically behind a cold front despite a bump in temperatures today. The cooler air is locked up behind the center of the storm — that is still near Toronto as we talked about before. So as the storm passes it will eventually drop our temperatures as the cool air moves overhead. Keep in mind, we’re in mid April now, so we’re no longer talking about “cold” air in the same way we would in winter.

Our “cool down” for Wednesday really won’t be that cold. It will set our temperatures back to near average, which is the upper 50s. We’ll still call it a “cool” day though since we’ll keep a breeze in place, which combined with temperatures in the 50s will make it feel a bit chilly.

The rest of the work week looks really nice, especially the end of it. Not only do temperatures continue to warm up after Wednesday but we’ll continue to add more sunshine day by day through Friday.