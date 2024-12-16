The deep cold of the weekend is gone, but it’s still cold enough this morning that inland locations that receive patchy light snow and freezing drizzle will experience some icy spots on untreated surfaces. The light snow/freezing drizzle is more widespread the farther west and south you go, in fact a winter weather advisory is in effect for RI, CT and parts of western Mass. While there’s no advisory in place for western Bristol County and Worcester County, there could be pockets of icy spots where any light snow/freezing drizzle occurs. A lot of the precip dries up through the morning, yielding a mainly cloudy, but mainly dry afternoon. Highs recover to near 40.





Milder air streams in tonight, pushing temps into the 50s by daybreak tomorrow as showers move in and become widespread after midnight. Those showers will linger into the start of the morning commute, but taper off from west to east by 9-10am tomorrow. Many towns and cities pick up around 1/4-1/3″ of rain. Tuesday midday into the afternoon will be dry with returning breaks of sun as temps hold in the mid to upper 50s.



Wednesday during the day is dry, then more rain arrives at night. It’s another quick hitting storm with up to 1/2″ of rain. Across northern Worcester County, it may be cold enough for some snow, especially in the higher terrain. The storms out of here by early Thursday morning, allowing for much of Thursday and Friday to be dry.





Some snow showers are possible Friday night into Saturday before the deep freeze settles in for the second half of the weekend.