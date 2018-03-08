Intermission

What a mess!!! PLEASE take your time if you have to get out on the roads this morning. We’re still dealing with steady snow early this morning across eastern Mass., with a few snow bands capable of 1″ per hour. So while we already saw the majority of our snow last night, we could still add on to these snow totals by an inch or two.

Snow totals were highest NW of 128.

But even where we saw lower totals across SE Mass. and Boston, it’s still a slushy, sloppy and slippery mess out there!!!

Travel remains very difficult throughout the morning commute, with steady snow possible through mid-morning. Conditions start improving mid to late morning, with a much easier evening commute on tap!

This afternoon/early evening we do have the chance for a few lingering, lighter, sctd. snow shower and sprinkles. We grab a brief break from all of our active weather, before we’re likely dealing with another Nor’easter to kick-start the workweek.

Careful out there today!

~Wren