Isaias Brings Rain and Wind to New England Tuesday Night

7Weather- It’s dry and hot to kick off the week on Monday, and then Isaias brings rain and wind Tuesday into Wednesday.

By the time Isaias arrives to New England, it will be moving fast.The center of the storm approaches the region Tuesday night, and then it races out of here by mid-morning Wednesday.

There could be a few showers/storms early Tuesday morning, and then the rest of the day has on and off showers. The best chance for rain throughout the day will be for central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. This is ahead of the storm, the heavier rain and gusty winds are expected Tuesday Night.

Tropical downpours are expected after 9 PM Tuesday, with the shield of heaviest rain moving in around midnight. Most of the rain we get will be from 12 AM -8 AM Wednesday.

Areas north of the Pike likely get 1.5-2.5″ of rain with isolated higher amounts possible. Areas along and south of the Pike will likely get 0.5″-1.5″ of rain.

Isaias will be rain heavy on the left side of the storm, and the highest wind gusts will be seen on the right side of the storm.

Southeast Massachusetts will get the highest wind gusts, and northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire will have the higher rain amounts in our area.

This forecast is as of Sunday night. There could be changes if the track of the storm shifts even just a bit.