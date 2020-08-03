Isaias Impacts Tuesday – Tuesday Night

7Weather- Isaias will impact New England Tuesday into Tuesday night. The main concern with Isaias will be the potential for damaging wind gusts. Although we need the rain, this tropical system doesn’t bring much of it to us. The heaviest rain will be north and west of our area.

The center of Isaias is expected to move through western New England around sunset Tuesday. The heaviest rain will be west of the storm, and the strongest wind gusts are to the east of the storm. Most of southern New England falls under the the gusty wind side of the tropical system.

WIND:

Peak wind gusts, the windiest part of the storm, will be from 6 PM Tuesday until 1 AM Wednesday. Gusts between 45-55 mph yields broken tree branches with wind damage possible. It would be a good idea to bring in outdoor furniture before the storms rolls in.

RAIN:

With most the area under abnormally dry to moderate drought, we need the rain. Unfortunately, the highest rainfall totals from Isaias will be north and west. Most areas will get 1″ or less from this system.

TIMELINE:

A few showers are likely tonight, but then most of Tuesday morning is dry.

Tuesday morning looks to only have a few sprinkles here and there. That is still the case in the early afternoon, but the tropical bands of rain are right around the corner.

Expect on and off downpours after 4 PM, with a couple of rounds of tropical bands of rain. The best chance of rain from Isaias will be from 4 PM Tuesday – 12 AM Wednesday.