Isaias Moves Out, Heat Moves Back In

Yard work to do? A lot of us fall in that category as leaves, limbs and downed trees are scattered across southern New England, thanks to yesterday’s strong wind, gusts 50-60mph, brought on by Isaias. While it’ll be a hot and muggy day, it’ll be a many dry day as highs head toward 90 and dew points stay in the 60s. While a few towns pick up an isolated, brief shower, the risk for a shower is low and much of the time will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Heading to the beach? The highest surf and rip current risk is across the south coast of New England.

Tomorrow looks comfortable with highs in the mid 80s and dew points dropping into the 50s.

A few scattered showers move in Friday, then we’ll head into a mainly dry and warm weekend.