Isaias Moves Out Tonight, Near 90 Tomorrow

7Weather- Isaias races out of here tonight, and now we’re looking at calm weather the rest of the week.

Winds could continue to gusts between 40-50 mph until 10 PM, and then the wind gradually dies down overnight. Most areas saw the worst of the storm this afternoon. There could be a few lingering showers until 8 PM, and then it dries out.

Isaias is well to our north by Wednesday morning. We are left with breezy conditions with sustained winds between 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures starting in the mid 70s, and making it to near 90 in the afternoon.

The day starts humid, and then humidity drops by mid-day. We can’t rule out the chance for an isolated storm as a front moves through the in the afternoon.

Thursday is mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s inland, and near 80 at the coast. A low pressure system moves by south of us on Friday, giving the Cape & the Islands the chance for spot showers. The rest of the area is dry with partly sunny skies. An onshore wind keeps temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We kick off the weekend with low humidity and partly sunny skies. Inland cities make it into the mid 80s, and the coast is in the upper 70s.