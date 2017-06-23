Iso. Storms & Oppressive Humidity

Happy Friday, and get ready to sweat!

It’s a steamy forecast this Friday, with humidity levels climbing into the jungle this afternoon. We’re also looking at a toasty forecast with temps in the mid to upper-80s. Your Friday forecast brings the threat for isolated storms this late morning, afternoon & evening…all the way into the overnight hours. I understand that’s a long period of time to be keeping an eye on the sky. Good news is, we’re not talking about a washout today, or widespread storms. Bad news is, you’re going to need to stay weather aware today, as some of these storms could be strong. The greatest chance for severe weather looks to stay west of I-495. We could still manage a few stronger storms tracking farther eastward though. Strong winds, heavy rain (where we manage a storm or two) and frequent lightning are some of the main concerns.

With all the moisture in the air today, and remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy working into New England tomorrow morning, we do have the potential for downpours (which could cause urban flooding, or overwhelm poor drainage sites). Most locations can expect about 0.25-0.50″ by early afternoon tomorrow. A cold front side-swipes Cindy off the coast as we head into Saturday afternoon/evening. Behind this front we bring clearing skies late Saturday, and we bring back the comfortable air for your Sunday forecast.

Have a great weekend!

~Wren