The rest of your Saturday will be the best time the rest this Memorial Day weekend, so get out and enjoy it. Temperatures will cool from the 70s to the 60s, and we’ll stay with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday morning, lows will drop to the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies again tomorrow, and we can’t rule out an isolated shower, downpour, or storm anytime of the day. There’s no real pattern to these, so just know it’s a random chance throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s inland, while coastal temperatures will stay anywhere in the low to upper 70s. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors.

Sunday night will be cloudy and we still can’t rule out isolated showers. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The forecast for Memorial Day itself could be better. In the morning, it’ll be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s – -so bring a light jacket for any parades.

We can’t rule out an isolated shower anytime of day, but the chance is a little higher in the afternoon, and highest overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Monday will not exactly be the best beach day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s inland, with the low to mid 60s only for highs at the beaches.

The rain Monday night could be downright heavy at times, so be careful if you’ll be driving around late.