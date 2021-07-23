For your Friday, we’re starting off with a few clouds, otherwise it is a quiet and calm morning, but this will change later this afternoon when showers and storms bubble up.

These showers and storms pop up around 3PM for southern NH and then these dive southbound into MA from 4PM to 7PM.

This could mean a shower/storm in the vicinity of Fenway at the beginning of the Sox game this evening.

The showers wind down after sunset, with the focus turning to patchy fog that develops overnight with lows dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday is the “pick of the weekend” although we start off with some patchy fog in the morning, that burns off late morning and we’ll see emerging sunshine with highs near 80, a touch cooler at the coast due to an onshore breeze. It should be a nice afternoon poolside or at the beach (once the fog lifts).

A front brings scattered showers back to the region for the second half of the weekend. It will be breezy Sunday along with rising humidity with high temperatures into the 70s.

We get a temperature boost as we kick off the work week with highs into the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. Shower chances return by Wednesday and Thursday.