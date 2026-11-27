Happy Friday! We’ve had clouds and spots of drizzle and sprinkles around today. We’re expecting another round of showers during the typical evening commute hours today, before a 50/50 weekend.

First, our next wave of showers is expected through 7/8 p.m., after which they become incredibly isolated. Overnight, we’re looking mostly dry with mostly to partly cloudy conditions and overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. Saturday: mostly to partly cloudy. I can’t rule out an isolated shower or isolated pockets of drizzle or sprinkles. Highs will be cool in the upper 40s and low 50s, and it’ll be breezy at times, too.

Sunday morning will be chilly, but with the help of ample sunshine we’ll warm more into the low to mid 50s. Best part? We get rid of the wind. Get out and enjoy it! That’s because we’re tracking our next storm, with rain chances beginning overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

While the morning commute will be wet, we start drying out in the afternoon. However, the wind will linger. We’re tracking the potential for 30-40 mph wind gusts. Ditch the umbrella, and go for the full rain gear!

Talking temperatures, Monday morning will be a cold rain in the upper 30s and low 40s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We clear out Monday night, allowing for a big temperature cooldown. Tuesday morning’s lows drop to the 20s and 30s.

Sunny skies will only warm us to the low to mid 40s, and a breeze will make it feel much colder. Bundle up!

Wednesday morning gets even colder into the low to mid 20s. Partial sun will only warm us to the mid 40s again, but it won’t be breezy. Thursday, morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s with highs back into the mid 50s with a sun/cloud mix. Friday, we start in the 30s with highs into the upper 50s. Clouds will be on the rise ahead of some rain chances that night and next Saturday. Stay tuned!