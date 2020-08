Temps on the 7 day forecast will be coolest today and tomorrow with highs running in the upper 70s at the coast to the low to mid 80s inland. While I don’t expect a lot of rain, from time to time, a passing shower is possible into tomorrow morning as some moisture works in from our southwest.

The heat starts to rebuild Sunday and we’ll likely start the next heat wave for many on Monday. Mid week, the risk for a few PM scattered storms return, but no all day washouts are in the cards.