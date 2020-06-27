Isolated Storms Sunday, Few Showers to Start Week

7Weather- We end the weekend with the chance for isolated storms, and start the week with a few showers.

Sunday morning will feel muggy, and temperatures are in the low 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds mid-day, and we hit highs at this time in the mid 80s.

Clouds gradually increase throughout the afternoon, and there is a chance for isolated storms between 1-6 PM. One or two storms could be strong. These will be hit or miss storms.

If you want to go to the beach tomorrow, the earlier, the better. There will be sun and clouds along the beach with temperatures in the low 80s on the South Shore, in the mid 80s for Boston area beaches, and in the upper 70s on the Cape.

There will be a spotty showers inland on Monday. It is not a washout, with only a 40% chance of rain throughout the second part of the afternoon. It will be a bit muggy with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday again has the chance for rain, but it will be hit or miss showers inland. The rest of the area has mostly cloudy skies and highs reach into the mid and upper 70s.