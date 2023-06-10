7Weather- Welcome to the weekend! Some clouds today will bring isolated afternoon/evening storms. Temperatures will be close to average. Tomorrow it’ll be warmer with a lot of clouds and the better day of the two to be outside longer.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s/low 70s today. Afternoon temperatures along the coast stay in the 60s with afternoon sea breezes. We’ll watch for isolated showers/t-storms to pop up this afternoon and linger into the evening. Eastern Mass will have the best chance for isolated t-storms.

Overnight, we’ll keep some clouds around. Temperatures tomorrow start off generally in the low 50s. It’ll be a warmer day, thanks to a milder airmass on a southwest wind. Temperatures reach the upper 70s/low 80s inland and 70-75 on the coast. Clouds will thicken through the day. We should stay dry.

Next week will bring showers, warm temperatures and humidity at times.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black