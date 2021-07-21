Most of us remained dry for our Wednesday, but we have a chance for a few showers / storms later this evening around sunset mainly for SE MA, closer to the South Coast and the Cape and Islands.

Tonight, we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies along with flushing out that humidity behind a cold front that finally pushes out to sea. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow, it’s back to low humidity and mostly sunny skies for much of the day. We may see some haze by the late afternoon associated with the smoke from the wildfires out west, which would make for a colorful sunset Thursday evening.

Friday brings a chance for a spot PM shower, otherwise the bulk of the day is dry with highs into the upper 70s.

The weekend looks 50/50 with Saturday being the pick for your outdoor plans with mostly sunny skies and highs into the upper 70s. Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

We get a bump in temperatures to kick off the next work week with highs stretching into the mid to upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday under partly to mostly sunny skies. Next Wednesday could bring a few showers, but that could change.