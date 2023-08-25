In a summer that has seen no lack of water (already the 7th wettest in Boston, 4th wettest in Worcester), we continue that theme again this morning as drenching rains soak the morning commute. Many towns and cities will pick up 1-2″ of rain, with some locally higher totals likely. The steadiest rain is this morning as showers and storms become more hit of miss this afternoon and evening. With that said, any leftover shower and storm will still be capable of a downpour as the atmosphere is juiced with a lot of water vapor. Temps will hold near 70 this afternoon as humidity jumps up. Temps actually hold near 70 overnight tonight too.

We’ll see some improvements Saturday as some sun breaks through the clouds from time to time. That’ll send temps up to near 80 and with dew points near 70, it’ll be a warm, summery day with high humidity. The warmth and humidity will increase the instability, allowing for scattered showers and storms to fire. They be hit or miss, so not all towns will see them, and even if you catch some wet weather, large portions of the day feature dry hours.

Sunday will be cooler, low to mid 70s with just a spot shower or two, mainly inland.



In the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is now north of the Dominican and heading northeast, then north. It’s expect to become a cat 2 or 3 hurricane between the U.S. coast and Bermuda and will become a big east coast wave maker early to mid next week. Expect some big waves and increased rip current risk around here by Tuesday/Wednesday. First locations to see it will be along the South Coast.