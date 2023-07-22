For many cities and towns (Worcester included) this will be our first completely dry weekend since Memorial day Weekend!!

I hear ya, Coach. Thankfully, I think we have turned the corner on are lengthy unsettled pattern dating all the way back to the first weekend in June and the dry days will outnumber the rainy days over the next 1-2 weeks. Check out the 7-day forecast…

Saturday looks good. I do think we’ll have a few leftover clouds during the morning hours and some of those clouds could produce a brief shower along the immediate South Shore and Cape. For most other cities and towns, a mostly sunny day is on tap. Sunday will be dry for everyone with a sunny sky. Should be great for the beaches, pools, pickleball courts and golf courses!

Luke Combs concert down at Gillette should be A-OK as this rainy pattern appears to finally be Going, Going, Gone!

Have a great weekend!

~JR