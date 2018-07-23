It’s Not The Heat, It’s The Humidity

The first week of July will easily go into the books as the hottest week of the summer and I think this week will turn out to be the muggiest week! Our jet stream is looking like this today and will for much of the week…



In January, that is a pattern that pops east coast storms but this time of year it means tropical air entrenched in New England. Our dewpoints have been elevated since yesterday and for much of the nation–east of the Mississippi–are dealing with the muggies…





Yup, a tough stretch ahead for sure but we’ll see some sunshine in this muggy pattern….especially tomorrow! In fact, only Thursday looks like it could be a day that offers quite a bit of clouds and showers…



…In terms of shaking this mugginess, I think we’ll have to wait until Sunday before true relief arrives (some relief may trickle in here by Saturday afternoon).

Good luck.

~JR