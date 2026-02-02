January is (finally) behind us, but it’s leaving it’s cold temperatures behind. January 2026 ended up about 2° below normal for the month as a whole. We had some mild air in the middle of the month, but it wasn’t enough to outweigh the cold that book ended it early on and at the end. While it was cold, it wasn’t extremely cold. We’ve been spoiled with some warm Januaries as of late, so this as a little extra shocking.

As we open the door to February, the cold is sticking around. That said, it’s not as bad as last week! High temperatures last week were generally in the teens and 20s, but this week we’ll hang out closer to 30°. We’ll have a slight little breeze today that will make temperatures near 30° feel like closer to 20°. Also of note, today is our first 5pm sunset! You may have noticed the evenings getting longer in the last few weeks, and now we officially have 5pm sunsets!

The breeze today will back down tonight and clear skies, light wind, and a fresh snow pack is the perfect set up for a cold winter night. And we’ll have that tonight with most towns falling down to the single digits. Despite the cold start, tomorrow ends up being a pretty decent day. Temperatures are still below normal tomorrow, but with the sun and less wind than today, it should be a pretty nice afternoon outside.

The extended forecast for the first week of February is quiet but cold. We have no significant weather to talk about, just the persistent chill in the air. Temperatures will bounce around 30° this week with colder air moving in on Friday. Highs Friday will stay in the 20s, but that’s just the beginning. The weekend will likely have highs in the teens! The work week remains quiet with snow showers returning Friday evening and through the day on Saturday.