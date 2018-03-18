January In March… Still Watching Mid-Week Storm

No doubt, it was a cold start this morning with plenty of upper single digits and teens across the area and despite plenty of sunshine through the day, it’ll remain cold. Temps only bounce back into the lower 30s this afternoon and with a gusty breeze, wind chills run in the teens and low 20s.



We’ll remain dry with sunshine through Monday, and likely into Tuesday too. Although, by Tuesday, we’ll need to watch how the pattern evolves, as it is a complicated one, with two lows developing off the mid-Atlantic coastline. One low on Tuesday, the second one Wednesday into Thursday. The first low does look like it’s suppressed to our south, and while it’s possible the second low follows behind it, it’s still too close to call.

There are a lot of different moving pieces to the atmosphere that need to be resolved over the next couple of days timing-wise and strength-wise, and if energy is more consolidated off the mid-Atlantic coast on Wednesday, and a robust coastal storm does form, it still could be close enough to through snow and wind back into Southern New England. Still plenty of time to watch how this evolves, so check back in with us over the next couple of days for updates.



While the weather doesn’t fell like Spring, officially, it will be Tuesday at 12:15pm. While the pattern remains a chilly one through the week, at least it’s just a matter of time before the milder air starts to show up. After all, we’re only 2 months away from 8pm sunsets!



Have a great Sunday!

@clamberton7 – twitter