Today was a rough day. It was rough mentally, just the gray, cold day if you were out and about. And it was rough this morning on the roads with overnight freezing rain, creating lots of slick roadways. We thawed for a few hours this afternoon, but tonight we’ll fall back below freezing so anything that melted and doesn’t have a lot of treatment on it, will refreeze again tonight. So watch for slick spots again tonight and tomorrow morning, but once the sun comes up well see a nice rise in our temperatures and melting.

The average high this time of year is 37° and with the sunshine tomorrow, we’ll be well above that — climbing to the middle 40s! Enjoy the day tomorrow, it’s been a while since we’ve had sunshine with mild temperatures.

While the mild air will stay for a few days, the sunshine won’t. Friday and Saturday will give you plenty more opportunity to get outside to enjoy the mild temperatures, I just don’t think they’ll be as bright as tomorrow will be.

So most of the day Friday also looks good with temperatures in the upper 40s. We’ll have sun in the morning, but clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of rain showers that return Friday evening. Friday evening will be showers — not a soaking all day rain. For Saturday, a lot of the day will be dry, just mostly cloudy. Rain will return Saturday late afternoon and evening and continue overnight into Sunday morning. This is a wetter storm than Friday. So while Friday is showers, it does look like a steadier rain arriving late Saturday and continuing into Sunday morning.